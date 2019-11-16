WINNIPEG – Highway 238 near Lockport has been closed because of flooding.

The province said the highway is closed between Hay Avenue and Captain Kennedy Road due to water over the road. The highway, about two kilometres south of Lockport, is closed and a detour is in effect.

A stretch of Highway 1 between Portage La Prairie and Brandon has re-opened after a brief closure this morning.

On Saturday morning, the province closed the stretch of highway, saying the cause of the closure was poor winter weather driving conditions.