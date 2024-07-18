Flooding forces closure of Manitoba Housing office, impacting some services

A Manitoba Housing office in Winnipeg is temporarily closed due to flooding.

On Wednesday, the province announced that the Manitoba Housing Applications and Payments office, located at 352 Donald Street, is closed. The maintenance enforcement office at this location is also closed.

This closure impacts in-person services for the Maintenance Enforcement Program, including payments. More information on payment options can be found online.

In-person Family Resolution Services are also impacted. More information on accessing these services can be found online.

Anyone with an urgent matter for Manitoba Housing can call 204-945-4663.

The building will remain closed until further notice. The province recommends calling or checking online before going in person.