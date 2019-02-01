

CTV Winnipeg





Minor flooding has forced the Manitoba Housing payments office to temporarily close.

Manitoba Families said the payments office, located at 352 Donald St., will be closed Friday.

Manitobans needing to pay rent or deal with other matters are asked to go to the office at 355-357 Kennedy St. instead. The province said this location will be able to take cash payments.

The Maintenance Enforcement Program, also located at 352 Donald, has not been affected by the flooding and will remain open today.

The province said the cause of the flooding appears to be a sprinkler malfunction related to the recent cold snap. Damage is expected to be relatively minor.

Manitoba Housing is expected to reopen Monday, Feb. 4.