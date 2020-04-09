WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Infrastructure is reporting the closure of a road just south of Winnipeg to allow for operation of the floodway.

The closure affects Courchaine Rd, . between Turnbull Dr. and Highway 200.

On Wednesday, Infrastructure announced that floodway gates could be raised as soon as Thursday evening to help manage river levels in Winnipeg.

The closure of Courchaine Road is in effect until further notice.

Some city streets closed this weekend for maintenance & repairs

The city of Winnipeg reports weekend closures of the following streets:

Southbound Garry St. between Ellice Ave. and Portage Ave. This closure is in effect Sat. April 11, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Garry will be closed to allow building construction and maintenance work;

Eastbound Corydon between Renfrew St. and Lindsay St., on Sat. April 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to permit railway crossing repairs and;

Redwood Ave. from Charles St. to Aikins St.. Redwood will be closed on Monday, April 13 . and will reopen on Tuesday, April 14 at 3 p.m. The closure is being done for landscaping and tree maintenance work. Lanes will be reopened to eastbound and westbound traffic during peak rush hour periods.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

For transit re-route and schedule information visit the Winnipeg Transit website or 311.