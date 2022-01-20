Florida man charged with human smuggling after four bodies found near Canada-U.S. border
A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, 47-year-old Steve Shand was arrested on Wednesday by U.S. Border Patrol for smuggling undocumented foreign nationals.
The charges against him have not been proven in court.
The arrest comes after Manitoba RCMP say the bodies of four people were found near the Canada-U.S. border. RCMP said Thursday it is believed they died due to exposure to freezing temperatures during an attempted crossing into the United States.
This is a breaking news update, with more details to come.
The original article is below.
Manitoba RCMP say the bodies of four people, including a baby, have been found near the Canada-U.S. border, with officers believing they died due to exposure to freezing temperatures during an attempted crossing into the United States.
Manitoba RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said on Wednesday morning U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had apprehended a group of people who had crossed into the U.S. from Canada near Emerson. RCMP said one of the people apprehended had items that were meant for an infant, though there was no infant in the group.
RCMP received this information shortly after 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, and began searching the area. Around 1:30 p.m., RCMP said officers found the bodies of three people on the Canadian side of the border about 10 kilometres east of Emerson.
MacLatchy said the bodies included an adult man and woman, and an infant. A fourth body, a boy believed to be in his mid-teens, was found a short while later, she said.
RCMP said all four bodies were found about 40 feet from the border.
A map provided by Manitoba RCMP shows the approximate area (circled in red) where the bodies of four people were found on Jan. 19, 2022. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
"At this very early stage of the investigation, it appears that they all died due to exposure to the cold weather," MacLatchy said, adding RCMP believe the four people are connected to the group that was apprehended on the U.S. side of the border.
MacLatchy said the RCMP investigators are working closely with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
She said it will take time to identify the names, ages and nationalities of the four people, adding an autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death. At this point, MacLatchy said investigators do not know how these four people got to Emerson.
"We are very concerned this attempted crossing may have been facilitated in some way and that these individuals, including an infant, were left on their own in the middle of a blizzard when the weather hovered around -35C factoring in the wind," she said.
"These victims faced not only the cold weather, but also endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness."
MacLatchy said in past attempted border crossings, RCMP has seen organized groups involved.
She said RCMP officers are still searching the area for any more potential victims, but said as of Thursday, none have been found. She said due to very difficult terrain and deep snowdrifts, RCMP required all-terrain vehicles in the search.
Manitoba RCMP use all-terrain vehicles (pictured) during a search near the Canada-U.S. border on Jan. 19, 2022, where the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
"I also have a message to anyone who is thinking of crossing the border in Manitoba, either heading south or north – just don't do it. Do not listen to anyone who tells you they can get you to your destination safely. They cannot," MacLatchy said.
"I do understand that, for some, there may be a great need to get to another country, but this is not the way. You will be risking your life and the lives of the people you care about if you try it. We simply cannot have another tragedy of this magnitude in Manitoba or in Canada."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Florida man charged with human smuggling after four bodies found near Canada-U.S. border
A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
Ontario announces three-step plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario announced it will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen and will increase gathering limits on Jan. 31 as part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
Canada has sanctioned 400 people and entities so far since Russian Ukraine incursion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that Russia would face severe sanctions if it makes further moves against Ukraine. Canada has already imposed a lengthy series of sanctions related to Russia dating back to 2014 when its military forcibly annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.
Trucker vaccine mandate confusion left industry scrambling, some drivers quarantining
Conflicting messaging from federal officials in the days leading up to the implementation of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers left transport companies scrambling to recall drivers, and as a result some have had to quarantine, according to one industry group.
N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules sues province, RCMP and Facebook
A doctor who says he faced a barrage of hate and racism after being accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick in 2020 is suing the provincial government, the RCMP and Facebook's owner, Meta.
'Be a savvy consumer': Expert tips for Canadians to help tame inflation
As inflation increases to levels not seen in decades, experts are advising Canadians to take advantage of coupons, points programs and purchase affordable alternatives where possible to help mitigate the financial strain caused by rising prices.
Paul Workman: A girls' school in Afghanistan that is now silent under the Taliban
CTV National News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman reports for CTVNews.ca on a girls' school in Afghanistan that has grown silent with the rise of the Taliban.
Czech folk singer dies after intentionally catching COVID-19
The son of a Czech folk singer says his mother, who was opposed to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, has died after she deliberately contracted the disease.
Three children dead after Brampton, Ont. house fire
Three children have died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., the city’s mayor confirmed.
Regina
-
'Workers are tired': Sask. public sector unions call on government to impose further COVID-19 restrictions
Unions representing more than 113,000 Saskatchewan workers are pleading with the provincial government to immediately mandate public health measures based on recommendations from the province’s top doctor.
-
Sask. reports 1,158 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise above 200
Saskatchewan reported 1,158 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as hospitalizations related to the virus rose above 200 for the first time since November.
-
Cleanfarms celebrates 4 years of agriculture recycling programs
Agriculture recycling has increased and expanded across Saskatchewan, as Cleanfarms celebrates four years of its grain bag collection program.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in 19-year-old woman's death
A 20-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a woman’s death.
-
Sask. wants to finish a long-planned road to Fort McMurray. Alberta's not as sure about it
The Saskatchewan government says it will finish a nine-kilometre stretch of road on its side of the border in hopes of making an all-weather road between La Loche and Fort McMurray a reality.
-
University of Sask. classes will stay remote due to Omicron
The University of Saskatchewan is extending its current remote learning plan as Saskatchewan faces a fifth COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Northern Ontario
-
Full list of what's reopening in Ontario and when as COVID-19 restrictions gradually lift
The Ontario government has announced it will slowly ease public health measures that have been in place to curb the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.
-
Man killed in Sault police shootout upset over designer handbags: SIU
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no criminal police wrongdoing in a Sault Ste. Marie shootout resulting in the death of a 19-year-old man last September.
-
Truck driver hauling mangoes charged with impaired driving in northern Ont.
A 55-year-old truck driver from Calgary hauling mangoes in northern Ontario has been charged with impaired driving.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Copping, Hinshaw to give update
Alberta's top government and health officials will give Thursday's pandemic update.
-
Edmonton man sentenced to more than 12 years for manslaughter in death of 6-month-old son
Christopher Lamarche, 27, was found guilty following a judge-alone trial in Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 vaccine booster shot eligibility in Alberta
Most Albertans are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Alberta in 2022, with some now able to get a fourth dose.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces three-step plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario announced it will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen and will increase gathering limits on Jan. 31 as part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is not considering changing proof of vaccination requirement to three doses
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province is not currently considering updating its proof of vaccination requirement from two doses to three.
-
Three children dead after Brampton, Ont. house fire
Three children have died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., the city’s mayor confirmed.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Copping, Hinshaw to give update
Alberta's top government and health officials will give Thursday's pandemic update.
-
New advisory group launched to guide fall roll out of new K-6 curriculum subjects
Alberta Education has created a new advisory committee to help guide the fall implementation of three subjects of the new kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum.
-
Swift change in temperature leads to multiple water main breaks across Calgary
Rapidly changing temperatures have led to a handful of water main breaks across Calgary.
Montreal
-
Quebec hospitalizations finally levelling, but it's too soon to ease health rules, says Legault
Quebec is at a tipping point, and it looks like it's tipping in the right direction, Premier François Legault said Thursday, but it's too soon to ease public health rules, unlike Ontario's recent announcement.
-
Montreal dog adopted by loving couple after being violently beaten by previous owner
After a harrowing life of being beaten almost to death by her previous owner, Eva -- formerly known as Angie -- was adopted by a loving Montreal couple.
-
Coldest air in nearly 20 years moving in to Montreal tonight
The overnight low Thursday night in Montreal is expected to drop to -29 degrees Celsius. That would be a new record for Jan. 21, beating the old record of -27.5 C in 2005.
Ottawa
-
Ontario announces three-step plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario announced it will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen and will increase gathering limits on Jan. 31 as part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
-
Supply chain issues leaving some grocery shelves in Ottawa and eastern Ontario empty
If you have recently been to a grocery store in the Ottawa area, you might have noticed two things: Prices are going up and supply is going down, leaving some shelves bare.
-
'We're going to miss him so much': Children of Rick Bastien remember dad killed in Eastway Tank blast
Rick Bastien was one of six people killed in an explosion at Eastway Tank on Jan. 13. The cause is under investigation.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules sues province, RCMP and Facebook
A doctor who says he faced a barrage of hate and racism after being accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick in 2020 is suing the provincial government, the RCMP and Facebook's owner, Meta.
-
N.S. reports three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, 269 in hospital
Nova Scotia health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
New Brunswick reports three deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, 124 in hospital
New Brunswick health officials reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
27 people with COVID-19 in ICU in Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo is reporting 148 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, according to its Thursday dashboard update.
-
Ontario announces three-step plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario announced it will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen and will increase gathering limits on Jan. 31 as part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
-
Man pleads guilty to killing his brother in 2020 Cambridge murder
A 30-year-old man from India has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his brother’s death.
Vancouver
-
Luxury real estate sales up 171% last year in Vancouver, sales of $10M+ homes up even more
Sellers of luxury real estate did well last year, data on the Vancouver market suggests. Sales of properties with price tags higher than $4 million were up a whopping 171 per cent year-over-year.
-
Avalanche danger warning issued for B.C. and Alberta backcountry users
A special avalanche warning has been posted for recreational backcountry users in several regions of B.C. and Alberta as warm temperatures make the snowpack unstable.
-
Shooting inside Surrey home believed to be targeted, Mounties say
A shooting inside a Surrey home sent one person to hospital early Thursday, local Mounties said in an appeal for witnesses.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. musician topping global charts with her new single
Vancouver Island musician, Lauren Spencer-Smith, has released a new single called 'Fingers Crossed,' and it's been soaring up the music charts ever since it dropped at the beginning of the new year.
-
Close contacts of COVID-19 cases don't need to self-isolate: BCCDC
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has changed its guidelines on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 at home as the Omicron variant of concern continues to surge in the province.
-
True crime podcast promises to shed new light on Michael Dunahee's disappearance
A 10-episode podcast, called "Missing Michael," promises to dive deep into the disappearance of the then four-year-old boy who went missing in Victoria.