Two more Manitobans have died from the flu since the New Year.

Since September, the province has confirmed 604 cases of the flu, including seven flu-related deaths. Another 116 people have been hospitalized, including 23 admitted to the ICU.

The province said this season’s flu has affected children under 15 more than the older population, with many of those being four and under. However, there has been an increase in the seniors’ population for the first week of January.

From Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 the province said there was a slight increase in flu activity compared to the previous week, though the overall activity level appears to be stabilizing and even on the decline.

Around 21 per cent of Manitobans have gotten a flu shot.