WINNIPEG -- A forum on the new coronavirus was held in Winnipeg on Wednesday and the panelists all seemed to agree -- the flu poses a greater risk to Manitobans than coronavirus.

Panelists at the event were made up of health professionals, including the chief provincial public health officer and an infection control physician.

Kevin Coombs, a medical microbiology professor, said since the virus broke out “about 100 times as many people have died from influenza, even more have died from HIV or tuberculosis or malaria.”

Masks have become a common sight during the outbreak, and U of M student Yiduo Zhao said people may misunderstand or discriminate against those wearing them.

“People think, like the local people think, that wearing masks has already infected, so the Chinese people decide to take off the masks, but it’s not protective, so it’s a dilemma,” she said.

However, health professionals said there’s no benefit to wearing masks while you’re out and about.

“Certainly within healthcare facilities there are reasons to do that but to the general public we’re not recommending that,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

Health professionals are recommending people get the flu vaccine, use proper cough etiquette, and practice good hand hygiene, which can be a challenge.

“We still have communities without running water. They have, you know, fragile water systems, is what they use,” said Inez Vystrcil-Spence of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation

She’s hoping remote First Nations will have help and be ready if the virus does make its way to Manitoba.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus in Manitoba so far.

Still, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said it will be gathering this week to address concerns and make sure an emergency preparedness plan is in place.

In a statement, Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said: "First nations have an increased susceptibility to outbreaks due to social determinants of health, poverty factors, and overcrowding housing conditions that make it easier to spread community-wide. We will be thorough in our action plans and provide more detailed information in the upcoming days.”