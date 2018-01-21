

CTV Winnipeg





Flu related deaths in Manitoba have risen once again and the number of those hospitalized has nearly doubled since the first week of January

Four more deaths associated with the flu were reported in the second week of January bringing the total number of deaths up to 21 since the start of flu season.

READ MORE: Flu deaths almost double in Manitoba

From September 1, to January 6, 113 people were hospitalized with the flu.

Between the January 7 and January 13 that number rose to 213, nearly doubling the amount of hospitalizations in one week.

The province said the majority of those hospitalized have been over the age of 65.