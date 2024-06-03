WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Fog causing near zero visibility in parts of Manitoba

    Traffic flows through dense fog. (CTV News) Traffic flows through dense fog. (CTV News)
    The week is off to a foggy start for some parts of southern Manitoba.

    According to a fog advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there’s widespread fog in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning. These communities include Brandon, Morden and Steinbach.

    ECCC notes that a broad area of mist and fog developed overnight, adding that it may cause near-zero visibility.

    If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

