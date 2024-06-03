Fog causing near zero visibility in parts of Manitoba

The week is off to a foggy start for some parts of southern Manitoba.

According to a fog advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there’s widespread fog in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning. These communities include Brandon, Morden and Steinbach.

ECCC notes that a broad area of mist and fog developed overnight, adding that it may cause near-zero visibility.

If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.