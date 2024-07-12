Folk Fest, Ai-Kon and Tommy Turtle's birthday: What's on in Manitoba this weekend

Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from June 12-14

Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 12-14

Birds Hill Park

A staple since 1974, the annual event welcomes back music lovers to Birds Hill Park with live entertainment, workshops and more. Tickets required.

Carmen Country Fair

July 12-13

Carmen Fairgrounds

One of Manitoba’s longest running fairs features livestock shows, competitions, midway and more.

Mitchell Fun Days

July 13-14

Stahn Field Park & Mitchell Community Centre, Mitchell

A weekend of activities for the whole family, including parade, car show and shine, evening entertainment and fireworks.

Meteor Fest

July 12-14

West Hawk Lake

Celebrate the birth of Manitoba’s deepest lake with a kid’s parade, sand-sculpture competition, main beach entertainment and more.

Triple S Fair & Rodeo

July 12-14

Selkirk Park

Featuring a bull bash, bronc battle and more rodeo and family fun throughout the weekend.

Ai-Kon

July 12-14

RBC Convention Centre

Manitoba’s largest anime convention features a fashion show, cosplay, panels, dance showcases and a whole lot more. Tickets required.

Gardenton Ukrainian & Multicultural Festival

July 13, 10:30 a.m.

UMVS Gardenton Park, Gardenton

Annual celebration of Gardenton’s multicultural community with a stage show, traditional food and late night Zabava. Tickets required.

Tommy Turtle’s 50th Birthday Bash

July 12-14

Boissevain

Celebrate Tommy Turtle’s 50th birthday with an old time dance, family fun, birthday cake and more.

Darlingford 125

July 12-14

Darlingford

The Manitoba community turns 125 with a celebration of heritage and community spirit.

Family Fun Day

July 13, 11 a.m.

Great Falls Community Hall

Great Falls celebrates its 101st year with outdoor family fun, including inflatable bouncers, a barrel train and visit from Prairie Exotics.

Cuthbert Grant Day

July 13, 10 a.m.

Grant's Old Mill, 2777 Portage Ave.

The history of Métis leader Cuthbert Grant will be celebrated with museum tours, story telling, music and demonstrations of drill and musketry.

Winnipeg National Bank Challenger

July 12-14

Tennis Manitoba Hub, West St. Paul

Top tennis players battle it out on the court. Tickets required.

Second Saturdays

July 13, 12 p.m.

Dalnavert Museum

Step back in time at the Dalnavert Museum for free on the second Saturday of the month with a self-guided tour, children’s activities and craft in the attic.

Museum After Dark

July 13, 5 p.m.

Miami Railway Station Museum

Free admission, free mocktails and unique artifacts will highlight the museum’s first ever after dark event.

Family Movie Night in the Quarry

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Stony Mountain Quarry

Settle in for feature film “Kung Fu Panda 4” in a unique setting.

Foodtrip Market’s Summerfest

July 13-14, 11 .m.

Ikea Winnipeg

Featuring food stalls, splash pads, a free foam party and more.

Taste of Brandon

July 13

Riverbank Discovery Centre, Brandon

Showcasing the unique tastes of Brandon with delicious food, delightful music and family fun.

Harley-Davidson Summer Concert Series

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Winnipeg, 1377 Niakwa Rd. E.

Enjoy food, music, motorcycles and more.

The Michael Jackson HIStory Tour

July 13, 8 p.m.

Burton Cummings Theatre

A musical tribute and stage production honouring the King of Pop. Tickets required.

Jay Mewes and his Amewes-ing Stories

July 12-13

Rumor’s Comedy Club

The foul-mouthed pop culture icon of Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ returns to Winnipeg with tales of his unique life and career. Tickets required.

Corydon Avenue Concert Series

July 12, 7 p.m.

Arbuthnot St. N.

Band: Rewind

July 13, 7 p.m.

Cockburn St. S.

Band: High Profile

Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

Gimli Harbour Concert Series

Saturday, 7 pm

Gimli

Band: A&M Soul Full

Enjoy a free outdoor performance with Lake Winnipeg as your backdrop.

Summer Concert Series

July 13, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

Band: Bed of Roses

July 14, 1 p.m.

Band: The Rock Pickers

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

July 13, 2 p.m.

Performance garden @ The Leaf

Band: Onna Lou

July 14, 7 p.m.

Lyric Theatre

Band: Blue Noise