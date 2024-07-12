WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Folk Fest, Ai-Kon and Tommy Turtle's birthday: What's on in Manitoba this weekend

    Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from June 12-14

    Winnipeg Folk Festival

    July 12-14

    Birds Hill Park

    A staple since 1974, the annual event welcomes back music lovers to Birds Hill Park with live entertainment, workshops and more. Tickets required.

    Carmen Country Fair

    July 12-13

    Carmen Fairgrounds

    One of Manitoba’s longest running fairs features livestock shows, competitions, midway and more.

    Mitchell Fun Days

    July 13-14

    Stahn Field Park & Mitchell Community Centre, Mitchell

    A weekend of activities for the whole family, including parade, car show and shine, evening entertainment and fireworks.

    Meteor Fest

    July 12-14

    West Hawk Lake

    Celebrate the birth of Manitoba’s deepest lake with a kid’s parade, sand-sculpture competition, main beach entertainment and more.

    Triple S Fair & Rodeo

    July 12-14

    Selkirk Park

    Featuring a bull bash, bronc battle and more rodeo and family fun throughout the weekend.

    Ai-Kon

    July 12-14

    RBC Convention Centre

    Manitoba’s largest anime convention features a fashion show, cosplay, panels, dance showcases and a whole lot more. Tickets required.

    Gardenton Ukrainian & Multicultural Festival

    July 13, 10:30 a.m.

    UMVS Gardenton Park, Gardenton

    Annual celebration of Gardenton’s multicultural community with a stage show, traditional food and late night Zabava. Tickets required.

    Tommy Turtle’s 50th Birthday Bash

    July 12-14

    Boissevain

    Celebrate Tommy Turtle’s 50th birthday with an old time dance, family fun, birthday cake and more.

    Darlingford 125

    July 12-14

    Darlingford

    The Manitoba community turns 125 with a celebration of heritage and community spirit.

    Family Fun Day

    July 13, 11 a.m.

    Great Falls Community Hall

    Great Falls celebrates its 101st year with outdoor family fun, including inflatable bouncers, a barrel train and visit from Prairie Exotics.

    Cuthbert Grant Day

    July 13, 10 a.m.

    Grant's Old Mill, 2777 Portage Ave.

    The history of Métis leader Cuthbert Grant will be celebrated with museum tours, story telling, music and demonstrations of drill and musketry.

    Winnipeg National Bank Challenger

    July 12-14

    Tennis Manitoba Hub, West St. Paul

    Top tennis players battle it out on the court. Tickets required.

    Second Saturdays

    July 13, 12 p.m.

    Dalnavert Museum

    Step back in time at the Dalnavert Museum for free on the second Saturday of the month with a self-guided tour, children’s activities and craft in the attic.

    Museum After Dark

    July 13, 5 p.m.

    Miami Railway Station Museum

    Free admission, free mocktails and unique artifacts will highlight the museum’s first ever after dark event.

    Family Movie Night in the Quarry

    Saturday, 9 p.m.

    Stony Mountain Quarry

    Settle in for feature film “Kung Fu Panda 4” in a unique setting.

    Foodtrip Market’s Summerfest

    July 13-14, 11 .m.

    Ikea Winnipeg

    Featuring food stalls, splash pads, a free foam party and more.

    Taste of Brandon

    July 13

    Riverbank Discovery Centre, Brandon

    Showcasing the unique tastes of Brandon with delicious food, delightful music and family fun.

    Harley-Davidson Summer Concert Series

    Saturday, 1 p.m.

    Harley-Davidson Winnipeg, 1377 Niakwa Rd. E.

    Enjoy food, music, motorcycles and more.

    The Michael Jackson HIStory Tour

    July 13, 8 p.m.

    Burton Cummings Theatre

    A musical tribute and stage production honouring the King of Pop. Tickets required.

    Jay Mewes and his Amewes-ing Stories

    July 12-13

    Rumor’s Comedy Club

    The foul-mouthed pop culture icon of Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ returns to Winnipeg with tales of his unique life and career. Tickets required.

    Corydon Avenue Concert Series

    July 12, 7 p.m.

    Arbuthnot St. N.

    Band: Rewind

    July 13, 7 p.m.

    Cockburn St. S.

    Band: High Profile

    Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

    Gimli Harbour Concert Series

    Saturday, 7 pm

    Gimli

    Band: A&M Soul Full

    Enjoy a free outdoor performance with Lake Winnipeg as your backdrop.

    Summer Concert Series

    July 13, 7 p.m.

    Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

    Band: Bed of Roses

    July 14, 1 p.m.

    Band: The Rock Pickers

    Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

    Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

    July 13, 2 p.m.

    Performance garden @ The Leaf

    Band: Onna Lou

    July 14, 7 p.m.

    Lyric Theatre

    Band: Blue Noise

