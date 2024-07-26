Folklorama kickoff, Sunflower Festival and Tacos & Tequila: Events around Manitoba this weekend
Here are some of the events taking place from July 26-28 around Manitoba.
Royal Winnipeg Ballet Ballet in the Park
July 26, 7:30 p.m.
Lyric Theatre, Assiniboine Park
Experience new work and old favourites featuring the RWB company, professional and recreational division dancers.
Folklorama Kick-off
July 27, 4 p.m.
Lyric Theatre, Assiniboine Park
Count down to the annual cultural festival with a taste of the fun, flair and festivities you can expect over the upcoming 2 weeks.
Manitoba Sunflower Festival
July 26-28
Altona
A family-friendly, fun-filled celebration, including a parade, contests, inflatables, music, and the crowning of a new Sunflower Queen.
McCreary Fair & Heartland Rodeo Weekend
July 27-28
McCreary
The Heartland Rodeo Association brings the bulls and broncs, while the Ag Society hosts pancake breakfasts, a parade, music, kids games, and more.
Cooks Creek Medieval Festival
July 27-28
Immaculate Conception Church, Cooks Creek
Head back in time to see knights and Vikings battle it out in this fun fundraiser for the church. Tickets required.
Summer Fun Day
July 27, 9 a.m.
Plumas
Enjoy a parade, a foam party, food, a petting zoo, a demo derby and more.
Deloraine Fair
July 26-27
Deloraine
Enjoy kids’ activities, a demo derby, tournaments, food, Highland games and more.
Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion & Stampede
July 25-28
Manitoba Agricultural Museum, Austin
Celebrate Manitoba’s agricultural roots and pioneering spirit with a rodeo, educational experiences, Clydesdale classic, powersports and the RCMP Musical Ride.
Northwest Roundup & Exhibition
July 25-28
Swan River
Featuring a midway, chariots and chuckwagons, fair food, the RCMP Musical Ride and more.
Rossburn Summer Fair
July 27
Rossburn
A full day of activities including pancakes, a parade, wrestling, petting zoo, pow-wow dancing, mutton busting and more.
Friendship Festival
July 26-28
Landmark
Pancakes, a parade pony rides to floor hockey, a fun zone, and fireworks.
Boardwalk Days
July 26-28
Winnipeg Beach
Summer fun returns to the Winnipeg Beach boardwalk with a midway, food court, parade, live music, and fireworks.
Anishinaabe Days Celebration
July 27-28
Naawi-Oodena, Kenaston Blvd.
Treaty One nations host a cultural celebration with a traditional pow-wow, idol talent show, kids activities, and more.
Outdoor Family Movie Night
July 27, 8:30 p.m.
Tyndall Park Community Centre Field
Bring a chair or blanket and catch “Kung Fu Panda 4” under the stars.
Gimli International Film Festival
July 24-28
Gimli
Featuring documentaries, shorts, experimental media, and feature films on the shores of Lake Winnipeg.
Movies at the Square
July 26, dusk
Transcona Centennial Square
A beloved summertime tradition returns with the family-friendly feature film “Trolls Band Together.”
Big Broadway Sing-Along
July 28, 9 p.m.
Old Market Square
Warm up your vocals to belt out some Broadway show tunes in the heart of the Exchange District.
Punjab Day Mela & Truck Show
July 27, 1 p.m.
Assiniboia Downs
Performances by Punjabi artists, a kids’ area, truck show and more.
Kite Festival
July 27, 2 p.m.
La Barriere Park
Kite flying, cultural food, bounce castles and more.
Mid-summer Kids Day Celebration
July 27, 2 p.m.
Louis Riel House
Enjoy a day of Metis music, learning and more.
Winnipeg 150 Outdoor Makers Market
July 27, 10 a.m.
The Forks
The Maker Faire moves outside with handmade gifts, artisanal products and more.
Summer Cultural Celebration
July 27, 11 a.m.
Riverbank Discovery Centre, Brandon
A day filled with cultural performances, music, dancing and traditional foods.
En Famille – Tales & Costumes
July 28, 2 p.m.
Le Patio 340, CCFM
A family-friendly afternoon filled with fairytales and cotton candy.
Dancing on the Avenue
July 26, 7 p.m.
Corydon Ave. & Arbuthnot St.
Dance the night away with the return of this Corydon Avenue Biz summer series.
Bankside Music Festival
July 26-27
Letellier
Royal Tusk headlines a weekend of music, fishing, lawn games and more on the banks of the Red River. Ticket required.
Real Love Summer Fest
July 26-28
Teulon
Featuring a full lineup of musical guests. Tickets required.
Coney Island “Maybe Annual” Music Festival
July 28, 11:30 a.m.
Coney Island Park, Lake of the Woods
A shuttle will ferry you from Kenora Harbour to the island event filled with music for all ages. Ticket required.
Cirque Italia
July 25-August 4
St. Vital Centre parking lot
An amazing display of magic, acrobatics, and aerialists under a big circus tent. Ticket required.
Country Rising
July 26
Blue Cross Park
Featuring music by Brothers Osborne, Dallas Smith, The Reklaws and Jade Eagleson. Ticket required.
Tacos & Tequila
July 27, 3 p.m.
Blue Cross Park
A throwback hip-hop lineup combined with the area’s best taco chefs, hand-crafted margaritas, lucha libre, and more. Ticket required.
Romi Mayes Album Release
July 26, 7:30 p.m.
West End Cultural Centre
After a 9-year hiatus, Romi Mayes is back with a new album “Small Victories.” Ticket required.
Jeff Arcuri
July 27-28, 7 p.m.
Club Regent Event Centre
A New York City-based comedian who’s appeared at comedy festivals across the country and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Recommended for 16+. Ticket required.
Nazareth
July 26, 8 p.m.
Club Regent Event Centre
Rock band best known for “Love Hurts” and “Hair of the Dog.” Ticket required.
Concerts by Candlelight
July 26, 8:45 p.m.
Winnipeg Art Gallery
An intimate and unique musical experience featuring the best of Hans Zimmer. Ticket required.
Winnipeg Fringe Festival
July 19-28
Annual celebration of independent theatre, musicals, and more from Winnipeg and around the world.
Crocus Suncatcher Sounds
July 26, 7 p.m.
Suncatcher Plaza, Morden
Band: The Bare Yogis
From oldies to classic rock with a sprinkle of country and disco.
Corydon Avenue Concert Series
July 26, 7 p.m.
Arbuthnot St. N
Band: Vinyl Revival
July 27, 7 p.m.
Lilac St. S.
Band: Blue FX
Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.
Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series
July 27, 2 p.m.
Performance garden @ The Leaf
Band: Evans Coffie-Coffieman
July 28, 6 p.m.
Pavilion Pop-Up Patio
Band: L’ensemble folklorique de la Riviere-Rouge-band
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Celine Dion stages comeback with performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Paris Olympics kicks off with ambitious but rainy opening ceremony on the Seine River
Celebrating its reputation as a cradle of revolution, Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century on Friday with a rain-soaked, rule-breaking opening ceremony studded with stars and fantasy along the Seine River.
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
Health Canada warns some naloxone kits contain false instructions
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Turpel-Lafond won't sue CBC over Cree heritage report that took 'heavy toll': lawyer
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn $146,000 for water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. man dead after collision involving truck and train
A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.
-
Hot and dry week in Sask. leads to decline of crop conditions
A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.
-
Regina's Wascana Pool closed due to mechanical issues
Regina’s Wascana’s Pool has been closed due to mechanical issues since Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
How a Sask. city changed the way the Crime Severity Index is reported
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
-
7-year-old boy bear sprayed in string of attacks sparks ‘concern’ from Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s taking bear spray attacks seriously after a string of incidents, one including a 7-year-old boy, earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
-
New numbers confirm one-third of Jasper townsite destroyed in this week's wildfire
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
-
Man found guilty in fatal Alberta school stabbing
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
Calgary
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes "for several weeks."
-
‘Best place to come and watch’: Olympic FanFest takes over downtown Calgary
Stephen Avenue has transformed into a central hub for Olympic fans to unite and support Team Canada at the 2024 Paris Games.
-
In case of emergency: how to prepare for extreme weather evacuations
The Jasper fire situation is an example of just how quickly a weather event can turn into a disaster — and a good reminder to all Canadians about preparation.
Toronto
-
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
-
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
Toronto Zoo shares what led to 2-year-old giraffe’s death
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones dies at 54 after battle with ALS
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
-
Ottawa studying private parking levy to help fund OC Transpo
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
-
Quebec joins Ontario in helping fight Jasper wildfires
The province of Quebec has joined Ontario in its efforts to help Alberta fight the wildfire that had reached Jasper National Park Wednesday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Celine Dion stages comeback with performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
Montrealer living in Jasper hopes home will be spared from fire
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be speared.
-
Environmental activists target Montreal airport for third consecutive day
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Fire burns on roof of NB Power’s natural-gas fired plant in Saint John
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
Vancouver
-
Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Property management company's licence suspended, accounts frozen in 'urgent' BCFSA order
The B.C. Financial Services Authority has frozen a property management company's trust accounts and suspended its licence after what the regulator calls "repeated failures to provide compliant financial records."
-
Turpel-Lafond won't sue CBC over Cree heritage report that took 'heavy toll': lawyer
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to grow until rain, cooler temperatures arrive
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
-
Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
B.C. port employers say foremen's union plans industry-wide strike vote
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
-
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Barrie
-
Second person charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old man in Meaford
A second person has been charged in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man in Meaford more than four years ago.
-
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Kitchener
-
Pierre Poilievre talks international students and safe drug supply at Kitchener stop
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre toured a Kitchener tech hub on Friday, where he spoke to CTV News Kitchener about his key campaign messages.
-
Developing
Developing Police investigating alleged armed robbery in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating a robbery in Cambridge.
-
Health Canada warns some naloxone kits contain false instructions
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
London
-
'My ties to this community are done': Jewish London member reacts to be evicted from Jewish Community Centre
Darlene Zaifman-Gustlis was denied entry to an event for Pierre Poiliere at the London Jewish Community Centre.
-
Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
-
The story behind the Eiffel Tower sculpture inside CF Masonville Place
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.