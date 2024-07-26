Folklorama kickoff, Sunflower Festival and Tacos & Tequila: Events around Manitoba this weekend

Here are some of the events taking place from July 26-28 around Manitoba.

Royal Winnipeg Ballet Ballet in the Park

July 26, 7:30 p.m.

Lyric Theatre, Assiniboine Park

Experience new work and old favourites featuring the RWB company, professional and recreational division dancers.

Folklorama Kick-off

July 27, 4 p.m.

Lyric Theatre, Assiniboine Park

Count down to the annual cultural festival with a taste of the fun, flair and festivities you can expect over the upcoming 2 weeks.

Manitoba Sunflower Festival

July 26-28

Altona

A family-friendly, fun-filled celebration, including a parade, contests, inflatables, music, and the crowning of a new Sunflower Queen.

McCreary Fair & Heartland Rodeo Weekend

July 27-28

McCreary

The Heartland Rodeo Association brings the bulls and broncs, while the Ag Society hosts pancake breakfasts, a parade, music, kids games, and more.

Cooks Creek Medieval Festival

July 27-28

Immaculate Conception Church, Cooks Creek

Head back in time to see knights and Vikings battle it out in this fun fundraiser for the church. Tickets required.

Summer Fun Day

July 27, 9 a.m.

Plumas

Enjoy a parade, a foam party, food, a petting zoo, a demo derby and more.

Deloraine Fair

July 26-27

Deloraine

Enjoy kids’ activities, a demo derby, tournaments, food, Highland games and more.

Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion & Stampede

July 25-28

Manitoba Agricultural Museum, Austin

Celebrate Manitoba’s agricultural roots and pioneering spirit with a rodeo, educational experiences, Clydesdale classic, powersports and the RCMP Musical Ride.

Northwest Roundup & Exhibition

July 25-28

Swan River

Featuring a midway, chariots and chuckwagons, fair food, the RCMP Musical Ride and more.

Rossburn Summer Fair

July 27

Rossburn

A full day of activities including pancakes, a parade, wrestling, petting zoo, pow-wow dancing, mutton busting and more.

Friendship Festival

July 26-28

Landmark

Pancakes, a parade pony rides to floor hockey, a fun zone, and fireworks.

Boardwalk Days

July 26-28

Winnipeg Beach

Summer fun returns to the Winnipeg Beach boardwalk with a midway, food court, parade, live music, and fireworks.

Anishinaabe Days Celebration

July 27-28

Naawi-Oodena, Kenaston Blvd.

Treaty One nations host a cultural celebration with a traditional pow-wow, idol talent show, kids activities, and more.

Outdoor Family Movie Night

July 27, 8:30 p.m.

Tyndall Park Community Centre Field

Bring a chair or blanket and catch “Kung Fu Panda 4” under the stars.

Gimli International Film Festival

July 24-28

Gimli

Featuring documentaries, shorts, experimental media, and feature films on the shores of Lake Winnipeg.

Movies at the Square

July 26, dusk

Transcona Centennial Square

A beloved summertime tradition returns with the family-friendly feature film “Trolls Band Together.”

Big Broadway Sing-Along

July 28, 9 p.m.

Old Market Square

Warm up your vocals to belt out some Broadway show tunes in the heart of the Exchange District.

Punjab Day Mela & Truck Show

July 27, 1 p.m.

Assiniboia Downs

Performances by Punjabi artists, a kids’ area, truck show and more.

Kite Festival

July 27, 2 p.m.

La Barriere Park

Kite flying, cultural food, bounce castles and more.

Mid-summer Kids Day Celebration

July 27, 2 p.m.

Louis Riel House

Enjoy a day of Metis music, learning and more.

Winnipeg 150 Outdoor Makers Market

July 27, 10 a.m.

The Forks

The Maker Faire moves outside with handmade gifts, artisanal products and more.

Summer Cultural Celebration

July 27, 11 a.m.

Riverbank Discovery Centre, Brandon

A day filled with cultural performances, music, dancing and traditional foods.

En Famille – Tales & Costumes

July 28, 2 p.m.

Le Patio 340, CCFM

A family-friendly afternoon filled with fairytales and cotton candy.

Dancing on the Avenue

July 26, 7 p.m.

Corydon Ave. & Arbuthnot St.

Dance the night away with the return of this Corydon Avenue Biz summer series.

Bankside Music Festival

July 26-27

Letellier

Royal Tusk headlines a weekend of music, fishing, lawn games and more on the banks of the Red River. Ticket required.

Real Love Summer Fest

July 26-28

Teulon

Featuring a full lineup of musical guests. Tickets required.

Coney Island “Maybe Annual” Music Festival

July 28, 11:30 a.m.

Coney Island Park, Lake of the Woods

A shuttle will ferry you from Kenora Harbour to the island event filled with music for all ages. Ticket required.

Cirque Italia

July 25-August 4

St. Vital Centre parking lot

An amazing display of magic, acrobatics, and aerialists under a big circus tent. Ticket required.

Country Rising

July 26

Blue Cross Park

Featuring music by Brothers Osborne, Dallas Smith, The Reklaws and Jade Eagleson. Ticket required.

Tacos & Tequila

July 27, 3 p.m.

Blue Cross Park

A throwback hip-hop lineup combined with the area’s best taco chefs, hand-crafted margaritas, lucha libre, and more. Ticket required.

Romi Mayes Album Release

July 26, 7:30 p.m.

West End Cultural Centre

After a 9-year hiatus, Romi Mayes is back with a new album “Small Victories.” Ticket required.

Jeff Arcuri

July 27-28, 7 p.m.

Club Regent Event Centre

A New York City-based comedian who’s appeared at comedy festivals across the country and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Recommended for 16+. Ticket required.

Nazareth

July 26, 8 p.m.

Club Regent Event Centre

Rock band best known for “Love Hurts” and “Hair of the Dog.” Ticket required.

Concerts by Candlelight

July 26, 8:45 p.m.

Winnipeg Art Gallery

An intimate and unique musical experience featuring the best of Hans Zimmer. Ticket required.

Winnipeg Fringe Festival

July 19-28

Annual celebration of independent theatre, musicals, and more from Winnipeg and around the world.

Crocus Suncatcher Sounds

July 26, 7 p.m.

Suncatcher Plaza, Morden

Band: The Bare Yogis

From oldies to classic rock with a sprinkle of country and disco.

Corydon Avenue Concert Series

July 26, 7 p.m.

Arbuthnot St. N

Band: Vinyl Revival

July 27, 7 p.m.

Lilac St. S.

Band: Blue FX

Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

July 27, 2 p.m.

Performance garden @ The Leaf

Band: Evans Coffie-Coffieman

July 28, 6 p.m.

Pavilion Pop-Up Patio

Band: L’ensemble folklorique de la Riviere-Rouge-band