Folklorama releases final attendance numbers for 2023 festival

Hundreds of thousands of people took a whirlwind tour around the world over the past two weeks in Winnipeg.

Folklorama released its attendance numbers for this year’s event, which wrapped up on Saturday. According to organizers, 301,460 people visited the 40 pavilions on display, including 23,707 children under 12.

The organization said they saw an average increase of five per cent in paid attendance, and 137 group tours also took part in Folklorama. A total of 874 shows were performed over the two weeks.

Folklorama 2024 will run from Aug. 4 to 17.