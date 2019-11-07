WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a woman after a food delivery driver had his vehicle stolen at knifepoint in West Broadway Tuesday night.

Police said at around 11:20 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of Sherbrook Street for a report of a carjacking. An online food deliver driver was making a delivery when a woman approached him and stole his vehicle at knifepoint.

Around 11:45 p.m., a police K9 unit spotted the stolen vehicle, being driven by a woman, in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Parr street.

After a brief chase, police stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue. As police tried to take one of the occupants into custody, the driver took off and dragged a K9 officer for a short distance before fleeing. The officer was not seriously hurt.

Police once again pursued the vehicle until the female driver abandoned it in the 300 block of Powers Street, and took off on foot.

Following a brief foot chase, a suspect was taken into custody. Police said a man who was a passenger in the vehicle also ran away.

Klarissa Faye Muswagon, 25, is facing several charges including robbery, assaulting a peace officer and driving without a licence.

She was taken into custody.