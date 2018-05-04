

CTV Winnipeg





A call for much-needed donations to Winnipeg Harvest was heard by hockey fans who turned up to Thursday’s Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party with cans and cash in tow.

True North Sports + Entertainment said 2,700 lbs of food and $3,500 in cash was collected at the party.

In a statement, Harvest’s executive director Keren Taylor-Hughes said the organization is “thrilled at the outpouring of support” from True North and members of the community.

Donations will be collected again during the next games in the Round 2 playoff series between the Jets and the Nashville Predators at the viewing party at Bell MTS Place on Saturday and the street party for the home game on Monday.

Donations are also being accepted at Manitoba Moose games taking place Friday and Saturday.

Harvest has identified canned proteins like beans and stews, carbohydrates like pasta and rice, canned soup, veggies and fruits as most-needed items.