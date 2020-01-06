WINNIPEG -- What started as a traffic stop in Gimli, Man., led to a foot chase on Lake Winnipeg and the seizure of a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

The incident happened on New Year's Day around 12:30 p.m. RCMP said when officers stopped a vehicle in the community, the driver then ran away onto Lake Winnipeg. Officers followed the suspect, who allegedly tried to steal a truck near an ice fishing shack.

RCMP said the suspect was arrested before he could get away.

An investigation led officers to a backpack holding a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

David Allan Parker, 36, from Winnipeg Beach has been arrested and is in custody. He is facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance and other criminal code charges.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.

RCMP are continuing with the investigation.