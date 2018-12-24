

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 39-year-old man on Monday with the help of fresh snow foot prints and police dogs.

Around 1:30 a.m. police saw a vehicle, which had been reported stolen on Dec. 21 from the 1000 block of Henry Avenue, in the area of Main Street and Redwood Avenue. But before they were able to pull it over, it got away.

Then around 1:45 a.m. police saw the vehicle parked in the 600 block of Cathedral Avenue. No one was inside, but police said there were fresh footprints leading away from it.

The police K9 unit was then able to track down the suspect to the area of Andrews Street and Machray Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect had the car keys at the time of his arrest.

Winnipeg resident Randy Clarke has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with probations order. Police also executed warrants for fail to comply with probation order and unlawfully at large.

He is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.