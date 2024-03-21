'For real this time': Premier promises personal care home in Lac du Bonnet

It’s been years in the making, but now the Province says it’s going ahead with plans to build a new personal care home in Lac du Bonnet.

Premier Wab Kinew said the upcoming provincial budget will have funding for the 95-bed facility, which will replace the town’s existing 30-bed one.

“I know the initial announcement was made some 12 years ago. And the work I know has begun even longer ago than that. And that's why I said ‘for real’ this time. We're not here to announce a commitment or a plan or feasibility. We're here to say there will be shovels in the ground this year,” said Kinew.

The project was previously cancelled in 2017. In a news release, the premier said the project was announced again in 2023 as one of six personal care homes which “Treasury Board documents note were approved in principle, but not funded.”

Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister, Uzoma Asagwara, said the site was selected based on high need in the area, and that 65 residents are waiting to get into a care home.

“Our whole province is short of long-term care beds, and that's having a big impact on seniors, a big impact on families, but it's also having an impact on our hospitals,” said Kinew. “And so this investment is needed in order for us to be able to improve health care, here, but also right across Manitoba.

The total project cost is estimated at more than $66 million dollars, and the care home is expected to be finished in 2027.

The Premier was also asked today about the status of other personal care home projects which were put on hold last year.

“Our province has to live within our means…and our province cannot sustain all the things that were announced in the lead up to the election,” said Kinew. “So we've been doing the work to figure out how we prioritize all of these great projects, all these great ideas. And I can tell you, in black and white, this personal care home is in the budget that is going to be introduced to the people of Manitoba on April 2.”