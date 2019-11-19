Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are decked out in blue and gold as Grey Cup fever sweeps across Manitoba.

Winnipeg City Hall got into the act Tuesday morning, by raising the Bombers’ “W” flag.

Mayor Brian Bowman did the honours, accompanied by Bomber president Wade Miller, various dignitaries and mascots Buzz and Boomer.

The Winnipeg sign at the Forks is also being lit up in blue and gold until Sunday’s Grey Cup final.

The Bombers are back in the Grey Cup for the first time since 2011.

The team leaves on a flight for Calgary this afternoon.

They haven’t been able to hoist Lord Grey’s mug in victory since 1990.