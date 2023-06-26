Forest fires causing poor air quality in parts of Manitoba

Parts of Manitoba are experiencing poor air quality and reduced visibility on Monday morning due to wildfires.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for some communities, including Flin Flon and The Pas, as smoke from forest fires near Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan are causing elevated pollution levels. These air quality values are expected to gradually improve on Monday morning.

ECCC warns that wildfire smoke can be harmful to people’s health, even at a low concentration, and people should take steps to reduce their exposure. Those with lung disease, heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors are at higher risk.

If breathing becomes uncomfortable or you start feeling unwell, ECCC recommends reducing your activity level. You should contact a health-care provider if severe symptoms develop.

The weather agency also recommends checking the Air Quality Health Index and to monitor your symptoms. Everyone responds differently to smoke exposure, and mild irritation and discomfort are common.

Those with an HVAC system in their home should use the highest rated MERV filter and should set the fan to recirculate air constantly. You can also use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) air purifier.

If the temperature in your home is comfortable, you should keep doors and windows closed.

Those who spend time outside should take a break from the smoke at a location where they can find cool, clean air. They should also wear a well-fitted respirator-type mask to reduce exposure to fine particles in the smoke.

ECCC also recommends reducing sources of indoor air pollution, including smoking, vaping, burning candles, frying food, using wood stoves and vacuuming.

Manitobans should also check on those in their care and those who may be more susceptible to smoke.