Forks not hosting New Year's Eve celebrations, puts focus on January 1 instead

New Year's Eve is almost upon us, but you won't be ringing it in at The Forks with its usual fanfare this time around.

Winnipeg's favourite meeting spot is moving its New Year's celebrations from Eve to Day.

"We are focusing on some daytime programming, really," said director of communications Larissa Peck.

She said the Forks will be hosting a full slate of community programming on Jan. 1, both indoors and outdoors.

Activities include live musical performances, storytelling, ice skating, crafts, and even a drag brunch.

Peck said the decision to cut the usual New Year's Eve fireworks show was about better serving the community year-round.

"It's very expensive to put on a 15-minute fireworks show, and that dollar can go an awful lot further if we spread it over many many days," she said.

The Forks Market will be open during regular operating hours on Sunday, Dec. 31, but there are no special events or concerts planned.

Events and activities on New Year's Day run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and are free of charge.

More information can be found online.