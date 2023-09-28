Former Blue Bombers squaring off in Manitoba provincial election
A political rematch is taking place in a suburban Winnipeg constituency between two former Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
“It is this riding that has a couple really interesting characters that are pretty well known to a lot of Winnipeggers,” said Mary Agnes Welch with Probe Research.
The race in Fort Whyte is seen as a battle pitting PC candidate Obby Khan against Liberal candidate Willard Reaves.
“It’s time to do it. It’s time to start representing the people,” Reaves said.
Khan is the incumbent. He won a March 2022 byelection, which was called after former Premier Brian Pallister departed.
Khan is confident he can make it two in a row, in part because of the time he’s spent as an MLA.
“Eighteen months working in the community, working with community centres, getting funding into our riding and I am making Fort Whyte better,” he said.
That byelection was no runaway for Khan in the Tory stronghold.
Reaves came second and was within 197 votes. He has lived in the constituency for 38 years.
“He’s been living in the riding for four years. The only thing he had going for him is the name of the PC Party. This is a PC stronghold, but people are getting fed up,” Reaves said.
However, Welch says Khan will likely fair better this time around.
She said byelection results don’t always translate to general elections, adding that Liberals are down in the polls and Khan is the incumbent who the Tories have placed a large spotlight on during the campaign.
“I think Obby Khan doesn’t have a ton to worry about and that’s why you’ve seen him be the face of a lot of the central campaign messaging,” Welch said.
Khan is taking nothing for granted.
“You take anything for granted what happens in any aspect of life, whether it be football or politics, you lose,” he said. “So we’re working hard.”
Reaves said not to count him out.
“I go face-to-face talking to people, I don’t hire people to go and knock on doors for me, I do it myself. This is my second time around,” he said.
Trudy Schroeder is also running in the riding as the NDP candidate.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
1940-2023
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A legend': Fans, fellow castmates react to Michael Gambon's death
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Man arrested in killing of 26-year-old U.S. entrepreneur whose tech startup earned her national recognition
A man was arrested in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur who had built a successful startup that earned her national recognition, police said early Thursday.
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
WATCH Watch: Mom shields son and sits perfectly still after bear takes over picnic table
Heart-stopping video shows a mother shielding her son from a black bear that jumped on a picnic table and feasted on their food in Mexico.
3 killed in shootings and an explosion as deadly violence continues in Sweden
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
GameStop names billionaire as CEO in turnaround push
GameStop named billionaire Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman on Thursday, tightening the activist investor's grip on the ailing brick-and-mortar videogame retailer that he intends to turn around.
Regina
-
'I expect more': Why some Indigenous people in Sask. want land acknowledgements to change
It has become common to hear a land acknowledgement at the beginning of any event or meeting. However, some people believe it is time to put the words into action.
-
'Bunny Hug' trademarked by Sask. vendor
Saskatchewan has its fair share of slang, and one phrase synonymous with our province: Bunny Hug. While this term is common phrase to most Saskatchewanians, it is apparently still fair game to be trademarked.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
-
1940-2023
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in 2022 homicide
A man has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman in central Edmonton in December 2022.
-
Alta. premier, health minister non-committal on getting COVID-19 shot this fall
As COVID-19 cases in Canada rise and updated vaccines make headlines once again, Alberta’s premier and health minister were non-committal about getting the shot this fall when speaking on Wednesday.
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto cop accused of helping others cheat to obtain promotions pleads guilty to misconduct charges
A Toronto police superintendent accused of helping several members of the force cheat in a promotions process has pleaded guilty to seven misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.
-
Homeless Ontario amputee seeks 'financial miracle' after finding out $60K prosthetic won't be covered
An amputee living out of his car in Oakville, Ont. fears he may have to forfeit the ability to walk after finding out that the prosthetic he requires will cost him tens of thousands of dollars upfront, alongside a lifetime of maintenance expenses.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations
As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations are once again in the spotlight.
-
Man injured in Tuesday crash lost control of his motorcycle, police say
A Calgary man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle on a northwest Calgary road on Tuesday night, police said.
-
Turner Valley woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
A 62-year-old woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash outside the town of Okotoks last week, authorities say.
Montreal
-
Quebec invests $2.9 billion to lure Swedish company Northvolt's battery plant
Quebec has put up to $2.9 billion on the table to lure Swedish company Northvolt's battery plant project to the province.
-
Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied heavy truck in Pointe-Claire
A road worker was struck and killed by an unoccupied heavy truck early Thursday morning on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard.
-
Man, 30, charged in deaths of Longueuil mother and daughter
The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Police closely monitoring potential for vehicle-based protest in Ottawa
While police say they do not have any "specific information" about a large demonstration in Ottawa, officers continue to "closely monitor the potential for vehicle-based protests" happening in or travelling through the capital.
Atlantic
-
Increased spending sees Nova Scotia budget deficit jump to $403 million
Nova Scotia is now on track to run a $402.7-million deficit this fiscal year, a jump of $123.8 million from what was forecast in the budget tabled in March.
-
Hurricane Juan: the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in 50 years
It's been almost 20 years since hurricane Juan slammed into Nova Scotia's coastline, beginning a loud and destructive journey that few will forget.
-
N.S. drivers opting to pay for repairs rather than shelling out for a new vehicle
N.S. autoshop owner says it's the busiest it's been in 25 years, as customers are choosing to keep their older cars on the road instead of trading them in.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting at McDonald's parking now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
B.C. First Nations, commercial fishers and tourism groups urge federal government to phase out salmon farms
A group comprised of First Nations chiefs, leaders in the commercial fishing industry and tourism associations came together Wednesday to encourage the federal government to move ahead with a plan to phase out open-net pen salmon farms on the British Columbia coast by 2025.
Vancouver Island
-
Reconciliation and reckoning as Nisga'a totem pole returns to B.C. from Scotland museum
A homecoming celebration for a memorial totem pole after an absence of almost 100 years will resonate far beyond the tiny Indigenous village in northwest British Columbia where it is being returned Friday.
-
Developers and advocates weigh in on B.C.'s housing targets
B.C. cities aren’t in the business of building homes; that’s what private developers do. And those private developers are preparing to get to work.
-
Bylaw change could allow physician assistants to work in B.C. emergency rooms
The B.C. Ministry of Health says a proposed bylaw change by the body that regulates doctors could allow physician assistants to work in provincial emergency rooms.