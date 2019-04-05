

CTV Winnipeg





A former broadcast and journalism instructor at Red River College has pleaded guilty to bank robberies in Saskatoon and Regina in 2017.

Stephen Vogelsang, 55, also faces charges in Medicine Hat.

Vogelsang pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery in connection with the Saskatchewan thefts.

He’s been sentenced to five years in prison, which will work out to three years once time served in remand is taken into account.

He is a former sports broadcaster and news director at CTV Winnipeg.

-With files from CTV Saskatoon