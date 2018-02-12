

The Canadian Press





Former federal cabinet minister Lloyd Axworthy is a founding member of a new group formed to lobby for the relocation of the C-P Rail yards in the middle of Winnipeg.

Axworthy says members of the Rail Yard Relocation Project are working together to mobilize support for relocation and for redevelopment of the land for multiple uses, including housing and rapid transit.

He says the group also sees economic development along the border areas of the space vacated by the railway.

Axworthy says the group will be contacting C-P-R and all three levels of government to discuss what it recognizes will be a lengthy process, but which needs to begin without further delay.