Jordan Reaves has been found not guilty of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Reaves, a former player with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, was arrested along with two other men during a traffic stop in Winnipeg’s south end on Nov. 18, 2015.

Police found cocaine inside a McDonald’s bag inside their car, along with a number of cell phones, a marijuana joint, and pills.

Police had been monitoring a GoodLife parking lot off Kenaston Boulevard where the men had been seen previously. They were arrested nearby.

Seif Ali, who was one of the men arrested, had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Justice Rick Saull told court Wednesday that while the phone belonging to Reaves did include messages with drug dealing language, it was unclear who was sending some of the messages.

Saull said it appeared Ali had Reaves’ phone during some of the drug transactions.

Police also never saw Reaves with the bag that the drugs were found in.

"This is a very close call Mr. Reaves, but based on all of the evidence and absence of evidence, I'm not in that comfort zone that I need to be in order to find you guilty,” Saull said.

Reaves is the son of former Blue Bomber great Willard Reaves. His brother Ryan plays in the NHL for Pittsburgh.