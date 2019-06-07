

Former Transcona city councillor Russ Wyatt, who is charged with sexual assault, is expected to appear in court Friday.

Winnipeg police arrested Wyatt on July 10, 2018, but he was released on a promise to appear in court.

Police say on Jan. 14, 2018, officers responded to a report of a serious sexual assault that occurred at a residence in the city. Wyatt was interviewed shortly thereafter by investigators. Six months later, police say the service received lab results.

Police said the victim is a woman known to Wyatt, but this is not a domestic case; the victim is not Wyatt's spouse.

Wyatt did not run for council in the 2018 election.

The charge has not yet been tested in court.