Former Elmwood-Transcona MP to run in Portage-Lisgar

Lawrence Toet has joined the list of candidates seeking the federal Conservative nomination for the Portage-Lisgar riding.

Toet held a campaign kickoff event in Winkler this weekend. In a news release, he expressed his excitement to be entering the political arena again.

“I have been encouraged by many in the community to seek this nomination," said Toet in the release. "Seeing a room full of supporters as we begin this campaign is a strong confirmation that the people of Portage-Lisgar are looking for a nominee with experience and shared values."

Toet was elected Member of Parliament for the Elmwood-Transcona riding in 2011, serving one term before being defeated in 2015 by the NDP's Daniel Blaikie.

Toet is looking to replace Candace Bergen, who announced last week that she would be stepping down from the seat after representing Portage-Lisgar as MP for 14 years.

Toet is not alone in seeking the Conservative Party of Canada nomination for the seat. He is up against former Manitoba cabinet minister Cameron Friesen, as well as Rejeanne Caron, who ran for the Tories in St. Boniface in 2019.

A date for the Portage-Lisgar by-election has not yet been announced.