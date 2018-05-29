

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba Government is looking to hear more voices as they review current policies and procedures relating to harassment and sexual harassment.

Premier Brian Pallister is calling on former government staff to join on the harassment review and provide their input.

The ‘No Wrong Door’ policy which was enacted by the Pallister government in February launched an external review of complaints and problems regarding the current structure.

The experts asked to conduct the review are lawyers from the firm of MTL Aikins who will be providing recommendations for improvement.

“We believe this unique opportunity for former Manitoba government employees to provide insights and ideas will help MLT Aikins make the best recommendations for us,” said Pallister.

The law firm has already begun consultations with currently employees to focus on concerns relating to harassment.

“The results of this review will help us identify the right steps to take to fully implement our No Wrong Door approach, and will support Manitoba in being the nation’s leader in policies and practices that prevent and address workplace harassment,” said Pallister.

Former Manitoban employees can provide written submissions to MLT Aikins regarding policies, practices and other tools that prevented and limited casting an eye on the harassment within the government.

Submissions must be completed by June 15.

According to Pallister, MLT Aikins is expected to submit a final report on recommendations and reviews this upcoming summer.