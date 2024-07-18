WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Former head of Manitoba health body got $603,000 the year of his departure

    Shared Health CEO Adam Topp is pictured in an undated image. (Photo Source: LinkedIn) Shared Health CEO Adam Topp is pictured in an undated image. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)
    WINNIPEG -

    The former head of Manitoba's provincial health authority received $603,000 last year -- the year in which he left the organization.

    Disclosure documents at Shared Health show former chief executive officer Adam Topp received total compensation that was $273,000 more than the previous year.

    Topp resigned four months into last year and is now a partner in a health-care management consulting firm.

    The total compensation amounts revealed by Shared Health include unpaid vacation, severance payments, salaries and other items, and no breakdown is provided.

    The documents show Topp was not at the head of Shared Health's compensation list.

     A dozen pathologists took in more, with one receiving $904,000.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

