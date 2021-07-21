WINNIPEG -- Former Indigenous Relations Minister Eileen Clarke has turned down an appointment to a key provincial finance committee.

Clarke was appointed to the Treasury Board on July 15, days after she resigned as minister.

The board is a financial oversight body for provincial governments.

A statement from Clarke’s office says she was only made aware of the appointment on July 21 in an email from the board’s secretary and she has decided not to take it.

“Eileen has contacted the Premier’s office and will not be accepting the Treasury Board appointment but will continue to fulfill her responsibilities as the MLA for Agassiz,” the statement said.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Pallister government for comment.

Two weeks ago the premier announced the Queen statues toppled on Canada Day would be rebuilt. He made a speech saying our ancestors were here to build not destroy.

Many Indigenous leaders saw the remarks as revisionist, and an attempt to minimize the effects of colonialism.

Two days later Clarke resigned her post.

Pallister has since stood by his comments, saying he was talking about both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who came here to build and work together.