Former Manitoba Liberal leader running for mayor

A former Manitoba Liberal leader has entered Winnipeg’s crowded mayoral race.

Rana Bokhari registered her candidacy Friday.

She joins eight other candidates including St. James city councillor Scott Gillingham and former Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette.

She is a lawyer at Bokhari, Smith and Walker, a firm based in Winnipeg.

She studied law at the University of Manitoba and was elected leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party in 2013, shortly after she was called to the bar. She was the party’s first female minority leader and its youngest.

She ran for MLA in Fort Rouge in the 2016 Manitoba general election, losing to NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Bokhari stepped down as party leader soon after.

The municipal election takes place on Oct. 26.