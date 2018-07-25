

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





The Manitoba Human Rights Commission has dismissed a complaint from a former political staffer who said she lost her job and was discriminated against because of mental illness.

A commission board says Elizabeth Gonsalves received severance pay and signed an agreement not to pursue the legislative assembly for anything further when she was let go last October.

The board says because of that agreement, it would be an abuse of process to pursue a human rights complaint.

Gonsalves was a caucus researcher for the Manitoba Liberal Party.

She says she was on medical leave for postpartum depression when she was fired by Dougald Lamont shortly after he became leader last fall.

Lamont's office declined to comment Wednesday.