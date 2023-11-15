Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaves door open to exit in the near future

WINNIPEG -

Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson may step down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives sooner than expected.

Shortly after the Tories lost the provincial election last month, Stefanson said she would resign as leader but did not specify a date.

The party issued a press release soon after the election that said Stefanson would stay on until a successor is chosen, 12 to 18 months later.

Stefanson says she is committed to staying on while the party's leadership rules and procedures are worked out.

She says she could possibly leave after the party's next annual general meeting, which could come early in the new year.

Party officials are scheduled to discuss leadership rules in December, and then present them to party members at the meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023