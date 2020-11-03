WINNIPEG -- It’s election night in the United States, and some former Manitobans living in the U.S. agree this might be the most intriguing election in recent memory, but they are concerned about the potential for violence after the results come in.

With President Donald Trump looking for a second term and former Vice-President Joe Biden looking to unseat him, all eyes are on the U.S. election Tuesday night.

“This is attracting very large audiences both south of the border as well as north of the border,” said Chris Adams of St. Paul’s College.

Voters appear enthusiastic and in some cases were greeted with long lines – a signal turnout could be up.

Wendel Cox is a former Winnipegger living in New Hampshire. He said he voted for Biden.

“I’m voting more for Joe Biden on a democratic ticket than I am voting against Trump.”

Sheldon Charron is a former Manitoban who now lives in California and is rooting for Trump.

“I’m really worried about the state of the situation with Joe Biden,” Charron said.

While there is enthusiasm – there is also concern about a disputed outcome in the middle of a pandemic.

“We’re in a perilous time here in North America, we need leadership to be clear in the transference of leadership from one president to another cannot be confused,” Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said.

Gun sales in the U.S. have soared leading up to Election Day, leaving many worried about the potential for post-election violence

Trisha Kamani Lives in Winnipeg and is from California. She said her Mom is boarding up their restaurant they co-own down south.

“I can’t imagine feeling more scared for their safety than I am right now,” Kamani said.

Sheldon Charron says his car was vandalized while attending a pro-Trump rally.

“I’ve had two different times where it was keyed, one fender to another,” he said. “I’ve also had somebody must have taken a knife and actually cut the window.”

As for predictions, the polls suggest a win for Biden, but four years ago Hillary Clinton was also favoured over Trump.

“The high voter turnout really reflects the view of 'look we got to mobilize and get Trump out' – that’s from the democratic perspective,” Adams said.

He said with all of the mail-in ballots in the U.S. this year, it may take a while to count. And if the counts are close, he predicts things could head to court.