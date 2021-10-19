Former Nygard building goes up in flames; Winnipeggers asked to avoid area

WINNIPEG -

A building in Winnipeg’s West End has gone up in flames, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a fire alarm in the 1300 block of Notre Dame Avenue at the former Nygard building.

Once on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Crews are attacking the fire from outside the structure, as it is unsafe to go into the building.

According to a tweet from the City of Winnipeg Transportation Management Centre (TMC), Notre Dame Avenue is closed in both directions from Weston Street to Flint Street. The TMC also notes there are significant delays for westbound traffic from McPhillips Street west. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Images from the scene show a number of emergency crews responding to the fire.

The City of Winnipeg said it expects this to be a prolonged event and asks people to avoid the area.

In 2020, the property was one of several properties put up for sale after Nygard’s companies went into receivership.

During a hearing last year, Nygard said in a sworn affidavit that he lived in an apartment in the warehouse when he wasn’t living in The Bahamas.

"1340 Notre Dame, Winnipeg, Manitoba has been my residence for in excess of forty years, while I was a non-resident of Canada and a permanent resident of The Bahamas," Nygard wrote in the affidavit.

"I have been continuously residing at 1340 Notre Dame, Winnipeg, Manitoba, and have been a permanent resident of Canada in excess of one and one-half years."

On Oct. 1, 2021, the former fashion mogul consented to extradition to the United States to face sex trafficking charges in New York. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Toronto police also charged Nygard with historic sexual assault charges in connection with alleged incidents that occurred as far back as the 1980s. His lawyer Brian Greenspan said Nygard denies, "any allegations of criminal conduct."

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Mason DePatie and The Canadian Press.