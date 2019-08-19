

Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg





The former reeve of the R.M. of Stuartburn Jim Swidersky died Sunday at age 55.

Swidersky served as the reeve from 2006 to 2018, and as the Ward 4 councillor from 2002 to 2006.

Lucie Maynard, the CAO for Stuartburn, said Swidersky was known as an advocate for people, who cared a lot about those he served on council.

She notes that he fought for what he cared about, including bringing cell service to the southeast.

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities tweeted that Swidersky played an important part in combatting wildfires in 2012, which pushed him to advocate for a standardized municipal fire ban sign.