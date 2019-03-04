

Jeff Keele, CTV News





Like a big concert or NHL hockey game, thousands of people flocked to Downtown Winnipeg to see former U. S. President Barack Obama Monday night.

Fans stood outside Bell MTS Place until the doors opened waiting to hear from the 44th president.

"I was thinking, ‘oooh, you're coming to Winnipeg’. But maybe Winnipeg is the best place for him to come," said Fatima DeMelo.

"I think he's an important guy. I think we need a guy like him nowadays," said another fan.

In a fireside-chat style address in front of 13,500 people, Obama started on a lighthearted note. He lived in Chicago for many years and thanked Winnipeg for St. Vital's Jonathan Toews, the captain of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

Obama spoke about growing up in Hawaii, describing it as a national melting pot. He said as a teen he understood that racism was real.

"Race has been probably the most powerful fault line in our politics," said Obama.

The former president then gave the audience an insight into how high-stakes deals are made, such as the Iran nuclear agreement. Obama said it was all about taking advantage of signals coming from inside the other nation and knowing what their interests were.

“It's interesting to know how you could make a tough deal like that, a real deal, not an art of a deal, deal,” said one fan after the event.

From there Obama talked about his relationship with both Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau. He said while his political views are more aligned with Trudeau, Harper was an important ally.

But he couldn't resist joking about the two leaders; suggesting Canada spent far too much time on the softwood lumber file, saying there were “long arguments” about it while he had more pressing concerns.

Obama did talk about the current state of politics in the U.S. and around the world. He attributed the divide between people to suspicions of change and uncertainty about their future.

In the end he said the next generation inspires him.

“Young people give me hope,” he said.