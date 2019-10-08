Former Winnipeg broadcaster who pleaded guilty to bank robberies sentenced to more prison time
A former Winnipeg television sports anchor and college instructor who pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Saskatchewan and Alberta has been sentenced to more prison time.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:10PM CST
Stephen Vogelsang was handed 18 months for two robberies he committed in Medicine Hat, Alberta in 2017.
The sentence is consecutive to the five years he was handed in April for bank robberies in Regina and Saskatoon prior to the Medicine Hat crimes.