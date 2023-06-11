Former Winnipeg Mayor hired in new role at Canada Life

Former Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman begins his new role as VP of Sustainability and Social Impact at Canada Life on Monday, June 12. (Source: @BrianTDBowman on Twitter) Former Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman begins his new role as VP of Sustainability and Social Impact at Canada Life on Monday, June 12. (Source: @BrianTDBowman on Twitter)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island