Former Winnipegger who survived Sandy Hook shooting gets touching gifts from Jacob Trouba
A former Winnipegger who survived the Sandy Hook shooting got the experience of a lifetime Thursday at the New York Rangers game.
Isaiah Marquez-Greene lived in Winnipeg for three years between the ages of five and eight. His family moved to Connecticut in July 2012. A few months later, Isaiah and his sister Ana were students at Sandy Hook Elementary School when the tragic shooting unfolded.
Isaiah was able to escape, but his sister was one of the 20 students killed.
On Thursday, after the New York Rangers final regular season game, Isaiah was presented with a jersey from Rangers captain and former Winnipeg Jet Jacob Trouba.
"I've been a fan of you since Winnipeg. I used to live there," Isaiah said while meeting Trouba, in a video posted to the New York Rangers' Twitter page.
Trouba took Isaiah over to the bench and signed his game-worn jersey, but that wasn't all that Isaiah received.
"I know your story. I feel for you. You're an amazing human," Trouba said. When asked what he wants to do in life, Isaiah said he wants to be a lawyer.
That's when Trouba handed him a scholarship from the Garden of Dreams Foundation. The Garden of Dreams Foundation partners with MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and MSG Networks to provide young people in the community with educational and skills opportunities, mentoring programs and memorable experiences to "enhance their lives".
"This is a scholarship for law school, so you're going to graduate from college, you're going to go to law school and you're going to have no debt coming out of school," said Trouba.
The Rangers' captain had one more little surprise for Isaiah, giving him his phone number, as he wants to stay in touch.
"I want an invitation when you graduate law school and I'm going to check in when you go to college next year," said Trouba.
"I'm going to text you," said Isaiah.
Trouba said he was looking forward to seeing what Isaiah accomplishes in life.
