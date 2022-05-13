Formerly abandoned building becomes affordable housing space for Indigenous youth

What was once a derelict building in North Point Douglas will soon become a housing space for young people aging out of care.

"Our youth are the ones that are going to benefit. It doesn't matter what we want, it's what they need," said Brandy Kowal, program manager with Shawenim Abinoojii Inc., the organization opening the transitional care space.

Located on Alfred Avenue, Nenookaasiins, or “Little Hummingbird,” will offer 18 apartments with transitional supports for Indigenous youth in and coming out of Child and Family Services care.

Cultural-based resources will be provided and the initiative aims to help reduce the level of homelessness within Winnipeg's Indigenous community.

"This new resource, along with the framework... are worthy of sharing and replicating among other Indigenous organizations," said Jason Whitford, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, a collaborator on the project.

He added, "Our people have always held solutions and abilities to care for our own."

Funding for the revitalization project is being provided by the federal government's homelessness strategy.

MP for Winnipeg North Kevin Lamorouex says projects like this are an investment in Canada's youth and the country's future.

"It's the young people we need to be there for in real and tangible ways," said Lamoureux, "That's why we're investing the millions of dollars, not into buildings, but into people, real people, that's what's making the difference."

The City of Winnipeg, North Point Douglas community, Bridgman Collaborative Architecture and Bockstael Construction were also part of the revitalization project.