Fort Frances dominates St. Johns in Friday high school football

Week five of Winnipeg high school football came to a close with nine games Friday.

In Division 1 action, it was Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans over the Grant Park Pirates 14 – 10, while the Dakota Lancers beat Oak Park 37 – 21.

Those two teams also faced each other at the junior varsity level, with the Raiders beating Dakota handily, 48 – 14.

In Division 2, Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings beat the Miles Macdonell Buckeyes 41 – 9, the Sturgeon Heights Huskies beat Murdoch McKay 57 – 7, and the Springfield Sabres beat Garden City 33 – 18.

Finally in Division 3, the Dryden Eagles kept the West Kildonan Wolverines off the scoreboard, 20 – 0, Fort Frances dominated St. John's 66 – 12, and it was a close one between River East and Daniel MacIntyre, with the Maroons beating the Kodiaks 13 – 10.

Week six begins Wednesday with a pair of junior varsity games, the Vincent Massey Trojans face the Steinbach Sabres and the St. Paul's Crusaders visit the Oak Park Raiders.