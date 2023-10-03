Winnipeg

    • Fort Garry staying with NDP as Mark Wasyliw elected

    Mark Wasyliw

    Mark Wasyliw and the NDP will once again hold the seat of Fort Garry.

    The CTV News Decision Desk is declaring Wasyliw the winner with 56.9 per cent of the vote and 10 of 22 polls reporting.

    More details to come.

    LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

    Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

