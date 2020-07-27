WINNIPEG -- For residents living in Whyte Ridge and Waverley West, there is some good news for them regarding their fountains.

The City of Winnipeg announced retention pond fountains will soon be turned back on.

The fountains were originally shut off because they were cut from the city's budget.

However, concerns were raised by community members at city hall, saying algae started to build up and the still water was causing more mosquitoes to show up.

Now after the concerns, the Waste and Water Committee has found some extra funds and the fountains will be turned back on.

Councillor Janice Lukes, who represents Waverley West, has also wanted to see the fountains be turned on again.

"I'll be pounding the drums to make sure these fountains stay on,” she said. “Like I said, we have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in, like, concrete-built fountains and pumping equipment. If we turn that off for four years, it is not going to work. So I will be back at the table next year making sure that these fountains remain on, and be part of the budget process.”

Lukes added it will still take a bit of time to get the fountains back on, and they should be working again within the next seven to 10 days.