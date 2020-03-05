WINNIPEG -- The Animal Services Agency has wrapped up its investigation of a dog attack on Feb. 29.

The attack happened on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1800 block of Pembina Highway for reports of a fight in a motel parking lot around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they discovered dogs had 'attacked and terrorized' numerous people. Three people were injured, two severely, with life altering injuries.

READ MORE: 'Attacked and terrorized': Three people hospitalized after several dogs attack

It said none of the dogs were spayed/neutered or licensed and it's not believed any of the three dogs and the puppy have rabies. It also said there was no indication the dogs were used for fighting.

Animal Services said two of the adult dogs had to be put down by police after they were found following the incident. The two dogs were not examined by Animal Services.

The third dog involved in the attack and a puppy were hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway after the incident. The third dog was humanely euthanized, and the puppy was sent to a rescue organization.

Animal Services determined the third dog was predominantly an American Pit Bull Terrier, but added the puppy was too young to determine what breed it is.

The owner of the dogs has also been charged under the Responsible Pet Ownership By-law, but specific details about the charges were not released due to privacy reasons.

--with files from CTV's Mason DePatie