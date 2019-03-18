

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have charged four inmates with second degree murder in connection with a homicide at Stony Mountain Institution in August 2018.

On Aug. 16, RCMP in Stonewall, Man., received a report about an assault against an inmate at Stony Mountain, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Norway House resident Adam Kent Monias, 25, died on Aug. 18.

Then on March 12 and March 13, the RCMP’s major crime services, with help from Stonewall RCMP and Correctional Service Canada, arrested four inmates.

Braiden Moneyas, 22, from Brandon, Man.; Kane Moar, 21, from Winnipeg; Raymond McDonald, 24, from Winnipeg; and Michael Oksasikewiyin, 25, from Saskatoon, Sask., have been charged with second degree murder.

They are in custody and are set to appear in court on March 20.

RCMP continue to investigate.