The Winnipeg Police Service said four men were arrested on Saturday after a cyclist was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers went to the Roy Avenue and Cecil Street area over reports that a man was shot. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said shortly thereafter, the street crime unit saw a suspect SUV in the Logan Street and Arlington Avenue area. After fleeing, the SUV ended up crashing in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue.

Four men were arrested and a sawed-off shotgun was found.

According to the WPS, an investigation determined that the 18-year-old was riding his bike with two relatives when the four suspects reportedly drove ahead of them to block their path. One of the suspects then allegedly took out a gun and the cyclists tried to flee, but the 18-year-old fell. The WPS said he was then shot. The two groups do not know each other.

Bronson Kequahtooway, 24, has been charged with numerous offences including aggravated assault.

Joey Morrissette, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery with firearm and numerous firearms offences.

Savannah Linklater, 18, was charged with robbery with a firearm, breach of court order and numerous firearms offences.

Mitchell Mann has been charged with 36 offences total, including robbery with a firearm, breach of court order and numerous firearm offences. The additional charges are in connection to 28 separate instances of theft under $5,000 from 28 liquor stores in Winnipeg.

All four are detained in custody.