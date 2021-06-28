WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are searching for four men who were last seen heading out to a camp for commercial fishing in northern Manitoba.

Mounties said the four men were last seen when they left the community of Nelson House to go commercial fishing at a camp in Notigi, Manitoba – located about 30 kilometres northwest of the community.

The men include 60-year-old Larry Moose from Winnipeg, 51-year-old Malcolm Peterson from Thompson, 51-year-old Glen Spence and 44-year-old Scott Leighton, both from Nelson House.

Photos of the men were not immediately available.

The next day, a supply driver went to the camp and noticed nobody was there. The driver went back to the camp on June 28, and again did not see anybody or notice any new activity at the camp.

"It is unusual for the group to be out on the water this long without returning to camp, so the driver notified the RCMP that the men are missing," RCMP said in a news release.

Officers are on their way to the camp to launch an investigation. The Nelson House Fire and Rescue Department is working to have a search team look for the men with boats and a helicopter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837. People can also call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.