WINNIPEG -- Four more workers at a Maple Leaf plant in Brandon, Man., have tested positive for COVID-19, the union representing the workers said on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases at this plant to eight, though United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 832 said it expects this number to rise. CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that one case was announced on Wednesday and another three on Thursday.

The four employees announced on Friday are not direct production employees who work in the slaughtering of the animals or the processing departments.

According to union president Jeff Traeger, the employees are in auxiliary-type of departments.

“So they’re not directly working with the product,” he said, noting the last time they went into work was Aug. 1.

In a statement, the union said it’s renewing its call on Maple Leaf to halt production at this plant until the situation is under control.

On Thursday, Traeger sent a letter to the province’s minister of health, calling for a public health order to shut down the plant and to have it inspected by the public health department.

Manitoba Public Health, Workplace Safety & Health toured the facility on Thursday afternoon. The union is now awaiting the results.

Traeger said as of Thursday there were 40 to 50 workers at the plant who were waiting on their COVID-19 test results, but even more have now gone to get checked.

“Yesterday with the announcement of the three new cases, we know that a large number of our members decided to go get tested,” he said.

“We have no idea what number that is, but we do know that it’s a significantly large number that told us they were going to get tested.”

Manitoba health officials said there is a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Brandon, but wouldn’t confirm if it’s connected to Maple Leaf Foods.

