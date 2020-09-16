WINNIPEG -- Four more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at John Pritchard School in Winnipeg's North Kildonan area, bringing the total number of cases reported at the school to five as of Sept. 15, 2020.

A letter sent Tuesday to parents indicated that Manitoba Public Health has confirmed the presence of four new cases.

The letter said Public Health has advised that some of the school’s cohort groups be transitioned to remote learning as of Sept. 16.

These groups include:

Grades 6, 7 and 8;

Split class 4/5 and;

Henderson Early Learning Child Care Centre’s before-and-after school programs.

The letter goes on to say that remote learning arrangements for the aforementioned groups will continue for 14 days and that this length of time may be shortened or lengthened as required.

CTV News has reached out to the River East Transcona School Division for comment.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV's Bobbi-Jo Stanley.