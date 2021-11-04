Four new COVID-19 outbreaks in Manitoba involving health-care facilities and a school

WINNIPEG -

The province is warning the public about four COVID-19 outbreaks throughout Manitoba, three at health-care facilities and one at a school.

The first happened at the Health Sciences Centre in unit GD2, Surgery, in Winnipeg.

Four non-staff members are all being linked to the outbreak.

The second occurred at Portage District General Hospital in the medicine unit, in Portage la Prairie.

While the third has happened at Fernwood Place in Steinbach.

Information on the case numbers in Steinbach and Portage la Prairie wasn’t immediately available.

All three facilities are being moved to the red or critical level on the province's Pandemic Response System.

Officials are also advising people that an outbreak has happened at Stony Mountain School. The outbreak is affecting a grade five and six class and is linked to two staff members and six non-staff members.

The class is being moved to the orange or restricted level on the pandemic response system.